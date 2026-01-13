Teachers’ unions support education reforms at high level meeting

Posted by Editor on January 13, 2026 - 8:21 pm

Teachers’ trade unions have agreed on the need for new education reforms and said the Grade 6 curriculum should be revised, during a meeting with Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya held today (January 13) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the meeting, representatives of teachers’ unions said they accept the necessity of the education reforms being implemented by the Government and expressed their willingness to work together in the reform process. They pointed out that the Grade 6 curriculum requires revision and proposed that reforms be carried out under a formal supervisory mechanism.

They suggested that this mechanism should include the National Education Commission, the National Institute of Education, educationists, lawyers, university lecturers and professors, along with representatives of education sector trade unions.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stressed that gaining the trust of teachers and parents is essential for the success of education reforms. He said meaningful transformation cannot take place in an environment of suspicion or mistrust and invited teachers’ unions to work closely with the Government.

Explaining the Government’s education reform programme, the President said reforms for Grade 1 are being implemented as planned. However, due to issues in developing learning modules, delays in teacher training and technical challenges, reforms for Grade 6 are now expected to begin in 2027.

The President also assured that infrastructure required for the reforms, including smart boards, televisions and computers, will be provided through Government funding and will not place a financial burden on parents.

The discussion also focused on issues related to inter provincial teacher transfers, promotions, salary anomalies and problems within the principals’ service.

Those present at the meeting included Ven. Wakamulle Udita Thera, President of the Lanka Piriven Teachers’ Service Association; Ven. Yalwela Pannasekara Thera, President of the All Ceylon United Teachers’ Union; Joseph Stalin, General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union; Dhammika Alahapperuma, President of the Lanka Teachers’ Service Association; M.G.P.L. Lal Kumar, President of the Education Co operative; and Sisira Rajapaksha, National Organiser of the Principals’ Service Association, along with representatives of several teachers’ trade unions.

Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe also attended the meeting.