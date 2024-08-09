Sri Lanka to resume egg imports: 30 million eggs expected monthly

August 9, 2024

The Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation announced today (August 09) that egg imports will resume within the next 10 days.

The corporation’s chairman, Asiri Walisundara, stated that procurement activities are currently in progress.

The Cabinet recently approved the imports due to local egg prices exceeding Rs. 50.

The plan is to import around 30 million eggs per month, which will be sold in the local market for less than Rs. 50 each.