Sri Lanka to resume personal vehicle imports in February 2025

The Sri Lankan government has decided to allow the import of vehicles for personal use, effective from February 1, 2025.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced this while delivering a special statement during the parliamentary session today (December 18).

He stated that the import restrictions on personal-use vehicles are set to be lifted starting February 1, 2025, while the import restrictions on passenger buses and special-purpose vehicles were already lifted as of December 14, 2024.

