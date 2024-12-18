Sri Lanka to resume personal vehicle imports in February 2025
Posted by Editor on December 18, 2024 - 1:32 pm
The Sri Lankan government has decided to allow the import of vehicles for personal use, effective from February 1, 2025.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced this while delivering a special statement during the parliamentary session today (December 18).
He stated that the import restrictions on personal-use vehicles are set to be lifted starting February 1, 2025, while the import restrictions on passenger buses and special-purpose vehicles were already lifted as of December 14, 2024.
