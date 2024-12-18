Sajith Premadasa presents educational certificates to Sri Lanka’s Parliament

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today (December 18) presented all the certificates of his educational qualifications to the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

He revealed this information along with the documents and certificates in response to the challenge made by Minister Nalinda Jayatissa on December 17, 2024.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa:

“I attended a Montessori at St. Bridget’s Convent. After that, from grade 1 to 5, I attended St. Thomas’ Primary School. Later, from grade 6 to 9, I went to Royal College.

I never sat for the O-Level exams in this country, but I was also a student leader for a while.

Afterward, I received my education at Mill Hill School in England, where I sat for the O-Level exams and passed.

This means I sat for the London O-Level exams. I received two A’s, two B’s, and three C’s for my O-Level results.

At Mill Hill School, I received two B’s and one C for my A-Level results. Based on these results, I pursued a degree at the London School of Economics and Political Science and earned my degree (The opposition leader shows his degree certificate to the house).

Later, I was selected for a master’s degree (Master of Public Management) at the University of Maryland in the United States.

There, I received six A’s and two B’s. However, after the passing of my father, I decided to return to Sri Lanka, and as a result, I couldn’t complete my master’s degree.

During my time in the United States, I worked voluntarily with a senator.

Upon returning to Sri Lanka and engaging in political activities, I enrolled at an open university in 2021-2022 for a Master of Science in Environmental Science, where I received an A- grade and an A+ for two subjects.

During that time, I participated in several lectures conducted by the current Prime Minister, Harini Amarasuriya, who is a good teacher.

However, due to my political activities, continuing my studies became a difficult task.

If these claims are false, I am ready to resign from both my position as a Member of Parliament and as the Opposition Leader.

I have also brought my birth certificate with me. If anyone has any questions, I am ready to answer them.”