Sri Lanka to revise water tariffs every 6 months

Posted by Editor on August 5, 2023 - 11:26 am

Steps will be taken to revise water tariffs once every 6 months by introducing a price formula, the Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development announced.

The price formula will be derived based on the costs of water treatment, such as electricity bills, and cost of chemical substances.

Secretary of the Ministry R. M. W. S. Samaradivakara added that the water tariff will be revised once every 6 months, according to these expenses.

Samaradivakara said that if the electricity tariff is reduced in the future, the water tariff may also be reduced.

Meanwhile, the water tariffs were increased to be effective from August 01, 2023.

