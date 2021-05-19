Sri Lanka to suspend passenger arrivals from May 21

All passenger arrivals into SriLanka will be suspended from 11.59 p.m. on May 21 to 11.59 p.m. on May 31, the Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

During the above mentioned restricted period, the following will be permitted:

1. Aircraft Departures with passengers originating from BIA/MRIA.

2. Aircraft Emergency Diversions to BIA/MRIA.

3. Freighter Operations and humanitarian flights to BIA/MRIA.

4.Technical landings at BIA/MRIA.

5. Inbound ferry flights (without passengers) at BIA/MRIA.

6. Passengers transiting at BIA/HRIA for less than 12 hours with a confirmed ticket destined to an onward destination.

The Chairman said the decision has been made considering the prevailing COVID outbreak in Sri Lanka.