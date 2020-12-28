A flight carrying the first group of foreign tourists to tour Sri Lanka since March, from Ukraine landed at the Mattala Airport.

SkyUp Airlines flight PQ-555, carrying 185 persons including 11 crew members, landed at the Mattala International Airport around 2.00 pm.

The batch of foreign tourists will be staying in the country for around 10-14 days, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Sri Lanka has reopened its airspace for commercial flights as the island nation looks to once again kick start the tourism industry which was on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Accordingly the charter flight with 185 passengers from Ukraine which arrived today, marks the first flight to arrive under the pilot project aiming to bring back foreign tourists to Sri Lanka.