Sri Lanka wins two bronze medals at 25th Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok

Posted by Editor on July 13, 2023 - 7:05 am

Sri Lanka’s Gayanthika Abeyratne and Nadeesha Dilhani Lekamge won Bronze medals at the 25th Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok, Thailand yesterday (July 12).

Gayanthika Abeyratne won the Bronze medal in the women’s 1,500-meter event, with a time of 04 minutes and 14.39 seconds, while Nadeesha Dilhani Lekamge won the Bronze medal in the women’s javelin throw, setting a new record for Sri Lanka with a distance of 60.93 meters.

Earlier, Aruna Darshana and Rajitha Rajakaruna qualified for the finals of the Men’s 400m event, with times of 45.70 seconds and 46.12 seconds respectively.

Meanwhile, Nadeesha Ramanayake clocked a time of 59.06 seconds to qualify for the finals of the Women’s 400-meter.

The 13-member Sri Lankan athletic team, led by Abeyratne, left for Bangkok on July 09, 2023, to take part in the championship which will be held at the Supachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok from July 12 – July 16.