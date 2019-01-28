The report compiled by the committee appointed to provide necessary recommendations for the reformation of Sri Lankan airlines is to be handed over to President Maithreepala Sirisena later today.

The committee , appointed on the 7th of January comprised of 12 members.

The committee recommendations include the required steps to minimize the losses incurred by Sri Lankan airlines and transform the airline into a profit-producing entity.

Meanwhile, the COPE report which was presented in parliament recently revealed that though Sri Lankan airlines has incurred major losses, 190 airline officials earn a monthly wage of over 1 million rupees.

(Source: Hiru News)