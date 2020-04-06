Sri Lankan chef aboard MSC Magnifica cruise ship rescued
Posted in Local News
Sri Lankan chef aboard the ship MSC Magnifica has been brought to the Colombo harbour by Sri Lanka Navy and sent to Boossa for 21-day quarantine period according to the Navy Spokesperson.
The Navy spokesperson states that a Navy team were sent to receive the Sri Lankan Chef from Italy Anura Bandara Herath, who made a distress call from the MSC Magnifica cruise ship which entered the Sri Lankan waters today for refuelling.
