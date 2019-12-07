Sri Lankan crowned Mrs World 2019 after 35 years
Posted in Local News
Caroline Jurie from Sri Lanka has been crowned as Mrs. World 2020 at the World Pageant held in Las Vegas, United States.
Mrs. Ireland was the first runner-up of the beauty pageant while Mrs. Virgin Islands, US named as the second runner-up.
Congratulations , Young Lady , We are fast picking up our pride and due place in the world,s Cultural , Show and Sports arena. Please do not follow the foot steps of your local predecessor . She is no pride to us.