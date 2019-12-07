Dec 07 2019 December 7, 2019 December 8, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Sri Lankan crowned Mrs World 2019 after 35 years

Posted in

Caroline Jurie Mrs. World from Sri Lanka

Caroline Jurie from Sri Lanka has been crowned as Mrs. World 2020 at the World Pageant held in Las Vegas, United States.

Mrs. Ireland was the first runner-up of the beauty pageant while Mrs. Virgin Islands, US named as the second runner-up.

Caroline Jurie Mrs. World from Sri Lanka

Share on FB