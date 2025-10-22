‘Sri Lankan Day’ to be celebrated in Colombo from December 12 to 14, 2025

Posted by Editor on October 22, 2025 - 4:00 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved holding the national event “Sri Lankan Day” from December 12 to 14, 2025, at the Colombo Municipal Council Grounds, Vihara Maha Devi Park, and the surrounding areas.



Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said the event will feature cultural shows, food fairs, and exhibitions representing all religions and ethnicities, with the aim of promoting national reconciliation and understanding among communities.

The proposal was presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. The initiative was first announced in his 2025 Budget Speech, as part of a vision to build harmony and cooperation among Sri Lanka’s diverse communities.

Minister Jayatissa further stated that the program is expected to attract both local and foreign tourists, and Rs. 300 million has been allocated for its implementation. He said this amount is expected to be recovered during the three days of the event.

The Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs will be responsible for organizing and managing the program.

The “Sri Lankan Day” celebrations will be held across four zones with the participation of both public and private sectors. The event will showcase cultural and culinary traditions from every district, exhibitions of local industries and products, and opportunities for new product promotion.