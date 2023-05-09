Sri Lankan Government decides to establish paying wards at state hospitals
The Sri Lankan Government has decided to introduce paying wards at state hospitals for both locals and foreign nationals.
The proposal to introduce paying wards at state hospitals in Sri Lanka, presented by Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.
The proposal presented by Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickramasinghe on expansion of paying ward facilities in government hospitals throughout the country while presenting the budget for the year 2023 was approved by the Parliament.
In a press release, the government said that the government has already provided ‘Agrahara’ health insurance coverage for public sector employees and retirees.
