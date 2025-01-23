Sri Lankan Government prioritizes accurate data systems to ensure food security

Sri Lanka’s Food Policy and Security Committee convened for the first time yesterday (January 22) to address policy decisions related to ensuring food security.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo and was chaired by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation, K.D. Lal Kantha, alongside the Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Co-operative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe.

The primary objective of the Food Policy and Security Committee is to implement the government’s policy of ensuring a safe, secure, and sustainable food system for all citizens.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that accurate data and information are crucial for making informed policy decisions regarding food security. The government underscored its unwillingness to take risks by making decisions without reliable data. Consequently, establishing a robust data and information system was identified as a top priority.

The Minister of Agriculture further highlighted the need to provide rice not only for direct consumption but also as a key resource for industries such as poultry, egg production, and beer manufacturing, all of which contribute to human consumption. He stressed the importance of addressing these needs in the implementation of the government’s progressive agricultural policies.

Additionally, the Minister emphasized the necessity of studying the country’s food consumption patterns to foster a healthier population and minimize food waste. He urged committee members to take appropriate actions in this regard.

Several key areas were discussed, including the establishment of a national food security policy framework, the maintenance of a comprehensive food information system, the formulation of new strategies aligned with internationally recognized standards, and the development of plans to increase and distribute local production based on scientific evidence.

The discussions also covered topics such as food security, food pricing, and market management.

The meeting was attended by committee members, including the Secretary to the Prime Minister, G.P. Saputhanthri, Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Kapila Janaka Bandara, and other ministerial secretaries.