CID arrests three in train ticket resale racket

Posted by Editor on January 23, 2025 - 12:17 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has apprehended three suspects, including an employee of the Sri Lanka Railway Department, over a major racket involving the resale of up-country train e-tickets, particularly for journeys to Ella.

According to Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga, a Technical Officer from the Department of Railways was arrested in Trincomalee on Wednesday (January 22) with 92 e-tickets intended for resale to foreign tourists.

The same day, another suspect was detained by CID officers in Matale in connection with the scam.

In a separate operation, the Kandy Divisional Crimes Unit arrested a 37-year-old suspect in Suduhumpola, within the Kandy Police Division.

This individual was found with 21 “Ella Odyssey” luxury train tickets purchased online, Rs. 130,670 in cash believed to be proceeds from illegal sales, 130 notepads recording prior transactions, and a mobile phone.

Investigations are ongoing to identify others involved in providing the e-tickets to these suspects.

All three individuals are scheduled to appear before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (January 23).

Earlier, on January 20, 2025, the CID informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court of a probe into allegations that e-tickets for popular tourist train routes are being sold out within just 42 seconds of release online.

This rapid sell-out has raised concerns about fraudulent practices, with claims that groups are purchasing all tickets through questionable methods and reselling them to foreign tourists at exorbitant prices.

Tickets originally priced at Rs. 2,000 are reportedly being resold for up to Rs. 16,000, highlighting the severity of the racket.

Authorities continue to investigate this alarming exploitation of a system intended to promote tourism and accessibility.