Sri Lanka raises meal prices for MPs in Parliament

Posted by Editor on January 23, 2025 - 1:53 pm

A decision has been made to increase the fees charged to Members of Parliament in Sri Lanka for purchasing food from the parliamentary canteen by Rs. 1,550.

According to Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs, Gamagedara Dissanayake, the new prices will come into effect next week.

As a result, the fee for breakfast, which was previously Rs. 100, has been raised to Rs. 600. The fee for lunch, previously Rs. 300, has been increased to Rs. 1,200, and the fee for tea, previously Rs. 50, has been raised to Rs. 200.

However, Deputy Minister Gamagedara Dissanayake stated that the decision does not apply to fees charged to executive-grade officers of Parliament.