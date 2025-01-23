Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, wife, and two others granted bail

Posted by Editor on January 23, 2025 - 2:03 pm

Former Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and his wife, who were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (January 22), have been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

They were arrested for allegedly misappropriating Rs. 6.1 million in flood relief funds in 2014.

The order was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela after the couple was produced before the court today (January 23).

The former Minister and his wife were taken into custody by CID officers last evening (January 22) on charges of misappropriating Rs. 6,146,110 (Rs. 6.1 million) from the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

The funds were obtained under the pretext of providing relief to those displaced by floods in the Bingiriya and Narammala areas in 2014 but were reportedly used for campaign activities during the 2015 Presidential Election instead of their intended purpose.

Meanwhile, two other suspects arrested in connection with the incident have also been granted bail.

