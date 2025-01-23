2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam: Results Now Available

Posted by Editor on January 23, 2025 - 5:33 pm

The 2024 grade five scholarship examination results have been released online, Commissioner General of Examinations announced.

Accordingly, the results can be viewed on the department’s official websites: www.doenets.lk.

Out of 323,900 students who applied for the exam, 319,248 students took it. A total of 51,244 students passed the examination.