Sri Lankan migrant workers remit USD 577.5 million in August 2024

Posted by Editor on September 12, 2024 - 9:00 am

Sri Lankan migrant workers remitted USD 577.5 million to Sri Lanka through legal banking channels in August 2024.

The Ministry of Labour highlights that this represents an 11% increase compared to August 2023.

It is also noted that foreign workers have sent a total of USD 4,288 million to Sri Lanka so far this year (2024).