Sri Lankan migrant workers remit USD 577.5 million in August 2024

Sri Lankan migrant workers remitted USD 577.5 million to Sri Lanka through legal banking channels in August 2024.

The Ministry of Labour highlights that this represents an 11% increase compared to August 2023.

It is also noted that foreign workers have sent a total of USD 4,288 million to Sri Lanka so far this year (2024).

