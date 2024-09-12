Sri Lankan migrant workers remit USD 577.5 million in August 2024
Posted by Editor on September 12, 2024 - 9:00 am
Sri Lankan migrant workers remitted USD 577.5 million to Sri Lanka through legal banking channels in August 2024.
The Ministry of Labour highlights that this represents an 11% increase compared to August 2023.
It is also noted that foreign workers have sent a total of USD 4,288 million to Sri Lanka so far this year (2024).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lankan migrant workers remit USD 577.5 million in August 2024 September 12, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s private sector employee minimum basic salary set at Rs. 21,000 September 12, 2024
- Law & Society Trust launches 2024 Presidential Election survey September 11, 2024
- Keheliya Rambukwella granted bail September 11, 2024
- 350 prisoners to be released in Sri Lanka on prisoners’ day September 11, 2024