Four Sri Lankan military paratroopers injured in parachute collision

Posted by Editor on January 30, 2024 - 11:56 am

Four Sri Lankan military paratroopers were injured after crash landed on a building in Colombo due to their parachutes entangled in the air during the rehearsals of 76th Independence Day celebration being held at Galle Face Green in Colombo.

Injured paratroopers were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

According to Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) spokesman Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe, two paratroopers belonged to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), while the other two were attached to the Sri Lanka Army.

The paratroopers were part of a team performing a demonstration jump over Galle Face Green, a popular coastal park in Colombo.

Their parachutes unexpectedly became entangled shortly after deployment, causing them to lose control and descend rapidly.