Court order issued against SJB rally – SJB to go ahead with protest defying court order

Posted by Editor on January 30, 2024 - 12:25 pm

A court order was issued today (January 30), preventing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) from inconveniencing the public during its political rally due to be held later today.

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Maligawatta Police informed the court that a group of people associated with a political party planned to start a protest march near the Maligawatta Muslim Cemetery and requested an order to stop the protest.

Accordingly, the relevant order was issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate against SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa, SJB General Secretary MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara, former MP Mujibur Rahman and several others.

As per the court order, the respondents are prevented from inconveniencing the public and pedestrians in several areas within the Maligawatta police area.

The SJB is scheduled to hold a political rally this afternoon to mark the launch of party leader Sajith Premadasa’s presidential election campaign titled ‘Wenasak Hadana Wasarak’ (‘A Year for Change’).

All SJB leaders, along with its allies, are expected to attend the rally.

Meanwhile, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says it will go ahead with the protest defying the stay order issued by the Magistrates Courts a short while ago.

“We will not follow court orders which are undemocratic,” SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said to the media.

The protest is to begin near the Viharamahadevi Park at 1:30 PM today (January 30).