Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

December 16, 2024

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, currently on a three-day official visit to India, met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (December 16) at Hyderabad House, the Prime Minister’s official residence.

During the meeting, both leaders witnessed the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on the avoidance of double taxation and capacity building for government officials.

In a joint press briefing, President Dissanayake acknowledged Sri Lanka’s special importance within India’s foreign policy and expressed his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed President Dissanayake’s decision to make India his first official foreign destination since assuming office as President of Sri Lanka.

The discussions focused on deepening bilateral cooperation, including plans to establish electricity grid connections and a multi-product petroleum pipeline. These initiatives aim to enhance Sri Lanka’s physical, digital and energy infrastructure, representing a forward-looking vision for the two nations’ partnership.

Both leaders also reviewed Indian-supported development projects in Sri Lanka. Key projects include upgrading the signalling system on the Anuradhapura railway line and enhancing the Kankesanthurai port.

Under India’s educational cooperation program, scholarships will be provided to 200 university students from Jaffna and the Eastern Province each month starting next year. Additionally, India will train 1,500 Sri Lankan civil servants over the next five years.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in areas such as housing, renewable energy, agriculture, dairy, fisheries and infrastructure development.

President Dissanayake emphasized that Sri Lanka will ensure its territory is not used in any manner that threatens India’s security or regional stability.

Under the Colombo Security Conclave framework, the leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in maritime security, counterterrorism, cyber security, anti-trafficking, organized crime, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Prime Minister Modi hosted a luncheon in honor of President Dissanayake. During their meeting, President Dissanayake extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Sri Lanka.