Sri Lankan President Dissanayake extends warm wishes to U.S. President Trump
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has congratulated Donald J. Trump on being elected as the 47th President of the United States.
The message shared on his official X account,
“Warm congratulations to President-elect Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump on receiving a strong endorsement as the 47th President of the United States of America. I look forward to engaging with your administration in realizing common objectives of our relations that are beneficial to the people of Sri Lanka and the United States.”
