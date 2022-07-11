Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa informs the Prime Minister that he will resign as notified before

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will be resigning as President as previously announced.

The Prime Minister’s Media Division has confirmed this today (July 11).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday (July 9) informed the Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that he will resign as President.

The Speaker said the President informed him that he will be stepping down on the 13th of July.