India denies report of sending Indian troops to Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commission in Colombo categorically denied speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka.

“These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India,” the High Commission tweeted.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated today that India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity & progress through democratic means & values, established institutions & constitutional framework, the high commission added.