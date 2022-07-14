Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the Maldives for Singapore a few moments ago on plane SV 788 belonging to Saudi Airlines.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is now on his way to Singapore along with his wife and two security officials who flew with him from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

He had been escorted to the plane by special forces of the Maldives Defence Force.

The people of Sri Lanka are hoping that the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will issue his resignation letter after he reaches Singapore.