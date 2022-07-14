Mahinda & Basil Rajapaksa pledge before Supreme Court, will not leave country until hears Fundamental Rights petition

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa today (July 14) pledged before the Supreme Court through their lawyers that they will not leave the country until the Fundamental Rights petition filed against them is heard tomorrow (July 15).

Supreme Court five-judge-bench bench comprising Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justice Buwaneka Aluwihare, Justice Priyantha Jayawardena, Justice Vijith Malalgoda and Justice L.T.B. Dehideniya.