Sri Lankan President leaves for Germany

September 27, 2023

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Germany this morning (September 27) for a four-day state visit.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is due to deliver the opening remarks at the Leaders’ Dialogue session during the ‘Berlin Global Dialogue’ on September 28-29, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Berlin Global Dialogue is a new international forum that unites leaders from business and policy to find joint solutions for a global economy in transition.

The Berlin Global Dialogue will host visionary business and policy leaders at the inaugural forum, and President Ranil Wickremesinghe is listed as one of the participants.

The conference is initiated by ESMT, one of Europe’s ten leading business schools, and will take place at its campus.

The Press and Information Office of the Federal Government of Germany reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of the Berlin Global Dialogue.