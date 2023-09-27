Trains delayed on coastal line due to derailment near Kollupitiya
Posted by Editor on September 27, 2023 - 8:55 am
A train derailed on the coastal line between Kollupitiya and Bambalapitiya this morning (September 27), causing a delay in operations on the coastal line, the Railways Department said.
Accordingly, it said that a train bound for Moratuwa from Mahawa had derailed near the Kollupitiya railway station.
Steps are being taken to rectify the situation as soon as possible, the department further said.
