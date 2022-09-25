Sri Lankan President to leave for Japan today (October 25)

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to leave for Japan tonight (September 25) for a three-day official visit.

He is scheduled to participate in the funeral ceremony of the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

It is reported that special security measures have been implemented in the capital of Japan, Tokyo and about 700 guests from 217 countries including Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will participate in the funeral ceremony.

During his stay in Japan, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to hold talks with the new Prime Minister of Japan and several other high-ranking officials.