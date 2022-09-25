Aeroflot to resume flights to Sri Lanka beginning October 9

Aeroflot plans to resume flights from Moscow to Colombo, Sri Lanka, beginning on October 9, the Russian flagship carrier said in a statement.

The company will operate flights twice per week initially.

Flights to Bangkok, Thailand, will resume on October 30, and there will be seven flights per week, the statement said. Moreover, the airline will operate up to three flights per week to Goa, India, beginning on November 2.

Flights will be carried out on a wide-body Airbus A330.

Aeroflot suspended flights to Sri Lanka in June after one of its aeroplanes was seized in Colombo. An Airbus A330 arrived in Sri Lanka to collect passengers and return to Moscow, but was unable to take off due to an order issued by a local court that had received an appeal filed by an Irish company linked to the aircraft’s lessor. The plane was able to leave Sri Lanka after several days when the court reversed its decision.

Aeroflot General Director Sergei Alexandrovsky earlier announced plans to open flights from Moscow to Bangkok and Goa on the winter timetable. Other destinations considered included Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, as well as Dubai, Alexandrovsky said.