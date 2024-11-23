Sri Lankan President urges accountability and unity for a better future

Posted by Editor on November 23, 2024 - 9:35 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake warned that if the government fails to meet the people’s expectations, it could lead to a loss of hope for a better future.

He urged government officials to focus on creating a government that fulfills the aspirations of the public.

President Dissanayake made these remarks yesterday (November 22) while addressing staff at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development after formally assuming duties as its Minister. He was warmly welcomed by the staff upon his arrival.

President Dissanayake praised the Ministry officials for their efforts during the recent economic crisis and called for continued teamwork to achieve future goals.

He stressed that government officials will now be judged based on their performance, not political biases and promised to support them if they face unfair treatment or obstacles while performing their duties.

Acknowledging public mistrust in revenue departments, President Dissanayake admitted it would be difficult to change these perceptions but encouraged officials to use this opportunity to rebuild public confidence.

He emphasized that his government rejects practices like threatening or undermining officials in public. Instead he called for accountability and self-discipline to drive positive change.

The event was attended by Deputy Ministers Professor Anil Jayantha Fernando and Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena, and senior Ministry officials.