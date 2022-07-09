Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s house set on fire by protestors

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence on 5th Lane in Colombo has been set on fire by the protestors.

A group of protestors entered his house a short while ago and set the place on fire after a tense situation erupted between the protestors and security forces on the ground.

Several journalists were also attacked by the security forces after which more protestors gathered in the area.

Despite tear gas being fired on the protestors to disperse, they entered his house and set the house on fire.