Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated against U.S. Dollar on April 26, 2024
Posted by Editor on April 26, 2024 - 11:00 pm
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (April 26), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.291.87 while the selling rate is at Rs.301.29 today.
