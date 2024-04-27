USDA official collaborates with Sri Lankan President to advance dairy modernization

Posted by Editor on April 27, 2024 - 9:49 am

Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Alexis Taylor, paid a courtesy visit to President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday (April 26).

During their meeting, the President received a briefing on the ongoing dairy modernization program supported by the US.

President Wickremesinghe welcomed the program, highlighting its potential to complement the island-wide dairy expansion projects.

Moreover, the President outlined the Government’s efforts in modernizing agriculture, emphasizing the importance of increased youth involvement in the sector. The US delegation expressed support for these initiatives and pledged to provide necessary assistance.

Accompanying the President were Secretary to the President, Mr. Saman Ekanayake, and Director of International Affairs, Mr. Dinouk Colombage.

(Courtesy: President’s Media)