Multiple areas in Colombo district to experience 14-hour water cut today
Posted by Editor on April 27, 2024 - 1:29 pm
The National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that a 14-hour water cut will be implemented in several areas of the Colombo District starting from Saturday evening (April 27).
Accordingly, water supply will be suspended from 5:00 PM on Saturday until 7:00 AM on Sunday (April 28) in Colombo 5 and 6, the Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia urban council area, the Moratuwa urban council area, as well as in the Jayanthipura and Pelawatta areas.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated against U.S. Dollar on April 27, 2024 April 27, 2024
- Multiple areas in Colombo district to experience 14-hour water cut today April 27, 2024
- USDA official collaborates with Sri Lankan President to advance dairy modernization April 27, 2024
- Sri Lanka turns to Indian and Russian companies to manage Chinese-funded Airport April 26, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s state revenue surges to record Rs. 834 Billion in first quarter 2024 April 26, 2024