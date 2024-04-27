Multiple areas in Colombo district to experience 14-hour water cut today

Posted by Editor on April 27, 2024 - 1:29 pm

The National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that a 14-hour water cut will be implemented in several areas of the Colombo District starting from Saturday evening (April 27).

Accordingly, water supply will be suspended from 5:00 PM on Saturday until 7:00 AM on Sunday (April 28) in Colombo 5 and 6, the Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia urban council area, the Moratuwa urban council area, as well as in the Jayanthipura and Pelawatta areas.