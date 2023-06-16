Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar
Posted in Local News
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (June 16), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.300.51 while the selling rate is at Rs.319.66 today.
Latest Headlines
- Four killed in road accidents in Dompe and Vavuniya June 16, 2023
- Two Government departments in Sri Lanka liquidated June 16, 2023
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar June 16, 2023
- Sri Lanka Police terminated the service of Police Sergeant over the 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks June 16, 2023
- Sri Lanka President strongly vows to protect the right to free speech by ensuring that it remains intact June 16, 2023