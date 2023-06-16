Sri Lanka Police terminated the service of Police Sergeant over the 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks
Sri Lanka Police decided to terminate the service of a Police Sergeant attached to the Intelligence Bureau with effect from June 14, 2023 for failing to carry out his duties when the 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks took place.
The Police Sergeant in question was on duty at the Katana Police during that time and it was reported that the termination was for failing to take action with regard to intelligence received regarding the terror attacks.
Sri Lanka Police said, a preliminary investigation has been conducted against the Police Sergeant and a charge sheet consisting of 12 charges which includes breach of discipline presented.
According to Sri Lanka Police, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) decided to terminate the service of the Police Sergeant as he had pleaded guilty for all the charges.
