Sri Lankan Rupee depreciates against U.S. Dollar on July 18, 2023
Posted by Editor on July 18, 2023 - 2:47 pm
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has depreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (July 18), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.314.95 while the selling rate is at Rs.328.65 today.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Government approves revisions to water, sewerage fees July 18, 2023
- Sri Lankan Rupee depreciates against U.S. Dollar on July 18, 2023 July 18, 2023
- Is the worst over for Sri Lanka’s economic crisis? July 18, 2023
- Driver killed, 06 persons injured in bus accident at Wellawaya July 18, 2023
- Sri Lanka President to hold talks with Tamil National Alliance ahead of India visit – report July 18, 2023