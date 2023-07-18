Sri Lanka Government approves revisions to water, sewerage fees

The Cabinet of Ministers of Sri Lanka has granted approval to revise the water and sewerage charges, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardana said.

The Minister stated this while speaking at the weekly Cabinet briefing held today (July 18).

The ministers approved the revision of charges that minimizes the impact on low-income groups and the social security base provided in connection with educational, religious and public water supplies, Minister Gunawardana said.

Further, he said the financial viability and sustainability of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) should be confirmed in order to achieve the objectives of expanding access to safe water and sanitation, improving the quality of service, and ensuring sustainable use of water resources.