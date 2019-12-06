It was a Golden Day for Sri Lanka at the 13th Edition of the South Asian Games as both the men’s and women’s 4 X 100 Metres relay team won gold.

The Men’s 4 X 100 Metres relay team clocked a new games record of 39.14 seconds and was represented by Himasha Eshan, Chamod Mihansa, Vinoj Suranjaya & Yupun Priyadarshana. They broke the previous record of 39.40 seconds.

The Women`s 4 X 100 Metres relay team clocked 44.89 seconds and was represented by Lakshika Sugandi, Sarangi Lakshini, Sadeepa Henderson & Amasha de Silva.

In addition, Nilani Rathnayake won her 2nd Gold of the Championship when she won the 5000M this morning.

Sri Lanka is currently holding third place in the SAG medal tally with a total of 18 gold medals. Sri Lankan team has also bagged 36 silver medals and 56 bronze medals.

India is leading the medal count with 63 gold medals, 45 silver medals and 24 bronze medals, while Nepal secured the second place with 37 gold medals.

(Courtesy: News First)