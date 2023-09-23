Sri Lanka’s Agriculture Minister explores opportunities to export eggs and chicken

Posted by Editor on September 23, 2023 - 2:58 pm

Sri Lanka’s Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera instructed the relevant officials to look into the opportunities of exporting eggs and chicken.

The Minister of Agriculture says that a surplus of eggs is expected to be created by August 2024, therefore plans have already been made to look into the opportunities in the world market.

Agriculture Minister Amaraweera further says that chicken and eggs are already being exported to several countries including the Maldives.

However, Minister Amaraweera says that Sri Lanka will have to import eggs in the upcoming festive season but steps have been taken to ensure that eggs and chicken will be produced within the country by 2024.