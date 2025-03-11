Sri Lanka’s ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ school renovation project progresses with Tri-Forces support

Posted by Editor on March 11, 2025 - 6:44 pm

The nationwide initiative to clean and renovate 1,000 selected schools under the Sri Lanka government’s ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ program is progressing steadily with the dedicated involvement of the Tri-Forces.

Supervised by Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), and Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), the project, which commenced on February 20, 2025, has now entered its second phase. As of March 10, 2025, renovations have been successfully completed in 432 schools with the assistance of Army personnel, 25 schools with Navy support, and 34 schools with Air Force contributions. The Civil Security Department (CSD) has also played an active role in supporting this national initiative.

Beyond cleaning, essential refurbishments are being carried out, including repairs to deteriorating buildings, infrastructure enhancements, fresh paint applications, and boundary fence restorations. Additionally, school equipment such as desks, chairs, bookshelves, and other essential items are being repaired and repurposed for continued use.

These efforts aim to create a better learning environment for students across the country. The Tri-Forces’ continuous involvement in the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative aligns with the government’s vision of “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life” under the Ministry of Defence’s comprehensive supervision.

The project has also garnered strong support from the civilian community, with school principals, teachers, students, and parents actively contributing to its success.

Their participation underscores the collaborative spirit driving this national effort towards enhancing educational infrastructure and sustainability.