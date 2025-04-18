Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary orders tight security for Easter Sunday church services

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), yesterday (April 17) instructed the heads of the Tri-Forces to implement strong and comprehensive security measures for Easter Sunday.

During a special meeting held earlier in the day, the Defence Secretary stressed the need to ensure the safety of all worshippers attending Christian church services across the country on Easter Sunday.

He also called for close coordination with the Ministry of Public Security to make sure the security plan is effective and well-managed at all places of worship.

Highlighting the importance of avoiding a repeat of the tragic events of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, the Defence Secretary said the main goal is to create a peaceful and secure environment for the public to attend religious services without fear.