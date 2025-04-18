“Siri Dalada Wandanawa” begins today in Kandy after 16 years

Posted by Editor on April 18, 2025 - 8:12 am

The sacred “Siri Dalada Wandanawa” ceremony, offering devotees the rare chance to pay homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha, begins today (April 18) at the Temple of the Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa) in Kandy.

This historic event is being held for the first time in 16 years. The ten-day public exposition starts this afternoon with special religious observances.

Devotees will be able to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM today (April 18).

From April 19 to April 27, the viewing will take place daily from 12:00 noon to 5:30 PM.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Mahanayake Theras of the Malwathu and Asgiriya Chapters, and the Maha Sangha are expected to participate in the inaugural ceremony today.

Thousands of devotees from across the country have already started arriving in Kandy. The city and the Temple have been fully prepared over the past few weeks for the large crowds.

To manage the flow of devotees, three new access routes have been introduced:

From D. S. Senanayake Veediya to the Temple entrance,

From Ratubokkuwa via Sangharaja Mawatha,

From Ratubokkuwa through the temple grounds.

The Kandy Municipal Council has provided all necessary facilities for the visitors.

A special security and traffic plan has also been put in place. Police have set up checkpoints, roadblocks, and search points across the city. Vehicle access to central Kandy is restricted today to reduce traffic congestion.

Special parking areas are available for vehicles coming from different parts of the country. Long-distance and city-origin buses will operate as usual, with parking allocated at Rajapihilla Bus Terminal near the YMBA auditorium and Bogambara Stadium. However, short-distance buses will not be allowed to park within city limits. Alternative routes have been arranged for vehicles not visiting the exposition.

Police have requested devotees not to bring offerings such as flowers, as they will need to be screened, causing delays. They are also advised not to carry heavy bags, cameras, recording devices, or other electronics.

To assist devotees, the Sri Lanka Police’s IT Division has launched a special platform with information and updates about the event. The official website is daladadekma.police.lk.

Additionally, 50 schools in Kandy and surrounding areas will remain closed from April 21 to 25 due to the ongoing religious ceremony.

This sacred event is expected to draw large numbers of devotees, making it one of the most significant religious gatherings in recent years.