“Siri Dalada Wandanawa” exposition of sacred tooth relic commences after 16 years

Posted by Editor on April 18, 2025 - 4:45 pm

The “Siri Dalada Wandanawa”, a special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, allowing the public to venerate and pay their respects, commenced today (April 18) at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa) in Kandy, after a 16-year hiatus.

The event was inaugurated with the participation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Marking the beginning of the ceremony, President Dissanayake placed the first floral tribute before the Sacred Tooth Relic. With this gesture of homage, the “Siri Dalada Wandanawa” was officially declared open, enabling devotees to offer their respects.

At the request of the President, the exposition is being held under the guidance of the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters, and under the direction of the Diyawadana Nilame of the historic Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy. The event will continue for 10 days, from today until April 27, 2025.

A large number of devotees from across the country gathered at the Temple today (April 18) to pay homage. On the opening day, the public may venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. From tomorrow (April 19) onwards, public veneration will be permitted daily from 12:00 noon to 5:30 PM.

The event was also graced by the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, along with other ministers, ambassadors, and high commissioners representing Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nepal, the Netherlands, India, Myanmar, Palestine, France, New Zealand, Cuba, Egypt, Japan, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Canada, and South Korea. Public officials, members of the security forces, and a large number of local and international devotees were also in attendance.