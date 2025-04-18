Pillayan’s former driver arrested over 2006 VC disappearance

A person who served as the driver for former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, also known as Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan or “Pillayan,” has been taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

This arrest is in connection with the abduction and disappearance of Professor Sivasubramaniam Raveendranath, the former Vice Chancellor of Eastern University, on December 15, 2006.

The former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan was also arrested by the CID on April 8, 2025 in Batticaloa, in connection with the same incident.