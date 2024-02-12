Sri Lanka’s Egg Prices to Increase from Today

The All Ceylon Egg Traders’ Association says that the price of eggs in Sri Lanka will be increased with effect from today (February 12).

Secretary of the association Buddhika Weerasena cited various factors, including rising industry costs and distribution expenses, as reasons behind the decision.

As a result, the wholesale price per egg will rise to Rs. 58, with retail prices expected to reach Rs. 63 per egg.