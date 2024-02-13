SriLankan Airlines flight returns to Melbourne airport due to technical issue

Posted by Editor on February 13, 2024 - 8:34 am

SriLankan Airlines has confirmed that flight UL 605, en route from Melbourne to Colombo, experienced a technical issue shortly after takeoff at 18:16 hrs (Melbourne time) on Monday (February 12).

The aircraft made a safe return back to Melbourne Airport.

Australian media reported that the Airbus A330 was forced to turn back shortly after take-off when passengers began seeing and smelling smoke.

Aviation YouTuber and UL605 passenger Dennis Bunnik praised the crew’s handling of the in air emergency.

“All safe and sound. 30 minutes out of MEL on the way to Sri Lanka we turned around,” he wrote on Twitter.

All passengers onboard the flight disembarked safely.

A team of engineers has started assessing the aircraft and providing necessary technical support.

SriLankan Airlines has arranged hotel accommodations for all passengers until the rescheduled departure of the flight.