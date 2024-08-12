Sri Lanka’s Election Commission plans talks during Grama Niladhari Officers’ strike
The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has said that although the All-Island Grama Niladhari Officers’ Association had previously agreed to handle all duties related to the Presidential Election without issues, they will negotiate with the association again.
The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Ratnayake, mentioned this when asked by the media about the possible impact of the Grama Niladhari officers’ strike on the election.
However, the Grama Niladhari Officers’ Alliance announced that they will stop all duties today (August 12) and tomorrow (August 13) and will start a week-long nationwide protest.
The co-President of the Alliance, Nandana Ranasinghe, said the strike is due to their proposals not being included in the official Grama Niladhari officers’ service constitution.
He also said they would hold a silent protest in front of the Ministry of Public Administration this morning (August 12).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Five Sri Lankan ex-soldiers held as POWs in Ukraine after joining Russian military August 12, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Election Commission plans talks during Grama Niladhari Officers’ strike August 12, 2024
- Roshan Ranasinghe to contest Presidential Election August 11, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Election Commission receives 320 complaints on Presidential Election August 11, 2024
- Sudarshini Fernandopulle to support Sajith at Presidential Election August 11, 2024