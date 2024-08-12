Sri Lanka’s Election Commission plans talks during Grama Niladhari Officers’ strike

Posted by Editor on August 12, 2024 - 9:48 am

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has said that although the All-Island Grama Niladhari Officers’ Association had previously agreed to handle all duties related to the Presidential Election without issues, they will negotiate with the association again.

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Ratnayake, mentioned this when asked by the media about the possible impact of the Grama Niladhari officers’ strike on the election.

However, the Grama Niladhari Officers’ Alliance announced that they will stop all duties today (August 12) and tomorrow (August 13) and will start a week-long nationwide protest.

The co-President of the Alliance, Nandana Ranasinghe, said the strike is due to their proposals not being included in the official Grama Niladhari officers’ service constitution.

He also said they would hold a silent protest in front of the Ministry of Public Administration this morning (August 12).